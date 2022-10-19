National Bank Financial Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

Shares of TXG opened at C$9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$807.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.07 and a 52 week high of C$17.43.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

