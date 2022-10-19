National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$623.41 million and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.29. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.88.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

