National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$623.41 million and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.29. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.88.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.