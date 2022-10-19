National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.01 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

