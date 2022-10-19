National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.45.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.12 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,619.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

