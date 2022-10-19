National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of EQX opened at $3.21 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,005,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

