National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

