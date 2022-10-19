National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $585,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

