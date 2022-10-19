National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,330 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

