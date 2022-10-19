National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.30.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $322.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.