National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

