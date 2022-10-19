National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

