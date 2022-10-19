NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NCR stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.66.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

