Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.21 and a 200-day moving average of $221.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 44.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.