New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $609.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

