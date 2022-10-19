New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,721 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,255 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,623 shares of the airline’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

