New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 61,299 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,299 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CNP opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

