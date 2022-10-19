New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

