New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Raymond James worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.