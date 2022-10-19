New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,008 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

NYSE URI opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.00 and a 200 day moving average of $291.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.