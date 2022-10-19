New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,973 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

