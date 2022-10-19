New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,027 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 17.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

