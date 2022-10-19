New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,451 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.