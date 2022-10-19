New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,099,000 after acquiring an additional 581,367 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

