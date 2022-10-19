New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of KeyCorp worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.