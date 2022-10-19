New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,166.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $328.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.20. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

