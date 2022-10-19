New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.12 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $163.34 and a one year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.91.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

