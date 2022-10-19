New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.81 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

