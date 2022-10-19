New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.06 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ventas by 212.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 762.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

