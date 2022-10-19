New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.44 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $236.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

