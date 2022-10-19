New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.75. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

