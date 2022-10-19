New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Gartner worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

Gartner Price Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

