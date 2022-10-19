New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $176.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

