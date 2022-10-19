New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 77,881 shares of company stock worth $3,023,341 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

