New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,519,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,004,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,699,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

