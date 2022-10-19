New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Entergy worth $25,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

