New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $531.62 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

