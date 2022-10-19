New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,104 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

