New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 238 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $263.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $248.17 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

