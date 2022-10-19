New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,292 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.