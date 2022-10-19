New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 88 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 1.5 %

DOV stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

