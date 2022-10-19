New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

LEN stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

