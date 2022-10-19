Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $204,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Newmont by 90.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 32,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 930,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 76,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 199.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

