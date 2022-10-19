Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.