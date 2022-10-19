NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.42

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 27233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

