NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

NMIH opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NMI by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

