Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

