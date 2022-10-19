Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Northern Trust worth $79,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

