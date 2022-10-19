Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Northern Trust worth $79,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

