Northland Securities Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $74.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

