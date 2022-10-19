null (LON:IDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of null from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

null Price Performance

IDS stock opened at GBX 196.65 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.38. null has a 12 month low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.70 ($2.58).

null Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

